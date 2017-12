Dec 22 (Reuters) - CIL Holdings Ltd:

* TO PLACE, UP TO 720 MILLION PLACING SHARES TO NOT LESS THAN SIX INDEPENDENT PLACEES AT PLACING PRICE OF HK$0.1 PER PLACING SHARE

* ‍NET PROCEEDS TO BE RECEIVED BY COMPANY WILL AMOUNT TO APPROXIMATELY HK$69.12 MILLION​