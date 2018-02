Feb 15 (Reuters) - Cincinnati Bell Inc:

* CINCINNATI BELL INC Q4 2017 LOSS PER SHARE $0.45

* CINCINNATI BELL INC - QTRLY REVENUE $427.1 MILLION VERSUS $285.3 MILLION

* CINCINNATI BELL - SEES 2018 REVENUE BETWEEN $1,200MLN - $1,275M‍​LN

* CINCINNATI BELL INC - EXPECTS FULL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES BETWEEN $190 MILLION AND $210 MILLION

* CINCINNATI BELL INC - SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA BETWEEN $320 MILLION - $330MLN Source text (bit.ly/2o02uRQ) Further company coverage: