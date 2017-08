BRIEF-Cinemark Holdings reports Q2 earnings per share $0.44

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Cinemark Holdings Inc

* Reports a 0.9% increase in revenues to $751.2 million for the second quarter of 2017

* Q2 earnings per share $0.44

* Q2 revenue $751.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $748.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly admissions revenue $449.9 million versus $456.1 million

* Qtrly concession revenue $262.3 million versus $253.6 million

* Concession revenues per patron increased 8.9% to $3.78 and average ticket price increased 3.7% to $6.48 for quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: