Nov 23 (Reuters) - Cineworld Group Plc:

* CINEWORLD GROUP PLC - ‍FULL YEAR OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED​

* CINEWORLD GROUP PLC - ‍RETAIL REVENUE RECORDS GROWTH OF 13.4% (9.3% CONSTANT CURRENCY) FOR PERIOD TO NOV 19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)