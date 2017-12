Dec 21 (Reuters) - Cintas Corp:

* ORATION ANNOUNCES FISCAL 2018 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.24 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q2 REVENUE $1.61 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.58 BILLION

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.26 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $6.365 BILLION TO $6.43 BILLION

* - INCREASING ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2018

* - RAISING 2018 EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $5.39 TO $5.46

* - FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE EXCLUDES ANY POTENTIAL IMPACT OF U.S. TAX REFORM

* - INTEGRATION OF G&K CONTINUES TO PROCEED AS PLANNED

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $5.37, REVENUE VIEW $6.40 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S