15 days ago
BRIEF-Cintas reports Q4 revenue $1.53 billion
July 20, 2017 / 8:21 PM / 15 days ago

BRIEF-Cintas reports Q4 revenue $1.53 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Cintas Corp

* Cintas Corporation announces fiscal 2017 fourth quarter results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.75 from continuing operations

* Q4 revenue $1.53 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.53 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2018 earnings per share $5.15 to $5.25 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2018 revenue $6.27 billion to $6.36 billion

* Cintas - Fiscal 2017 Q4 operating income negatively impacted by $63.7 million of transaction and integration expenses related to g&k services acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

