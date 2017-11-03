FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cipher Pharmaceuticals announces new credit facility
November 3, 2017 / 11:41 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Cipher Pharmaceuticals announces new credit facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Cipher Pharmaceuticals announces new credit facility

* Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍it has entered a new three-year, US$20.0 million senior secured term credit facility with Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce​

* Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍has entered a new three-year, US$20.0 million senior secured term credit facility with Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce​

* Cipher - ‍proceeds will be used to fully repay remaining balance on senior secured notes with investment funds managed by Athyrium Capital Management​

* Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍credit facility has a maturity date of November 2, 2020​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
