BRIEF-Cipher Pharmaceuticals Q3 earnings per basic share from continuing operations $0.15

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Cipher Pharmaceuticals reports Q3 2017 operating & financial results

* Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc - qtrly ‍total net revenue increased 29% to $10.1 million, from $7.8 million in Q3 2016​

* Cipher Pharma - ‍on Nov 2, Galephar confirmed resumption of production at both Juncos, Humacao manufacturing facilities

* Cipher Pharma - ‍does not anticipate any impact to product supply resulting from interruption of manufacturing at Galephar’s facilities in Puerto Rico​

* Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc - qtrly ‍income from continuing operations of $3.9 million, or $0.15 per basic share​

* Q3 revenue view $9.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S