Dec 4 (Reuters) - CIRCASSIA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC:

* TUDORZA® MEETS PRIMARY ENDPOINTS IN ASCENT STUDY​

* TUDORZA® SUCCESSFULLY MET BOTH PRIMARY ENDPOINTS IN ASCENT PHASE IV STUDY IN CHRONIC OBSTRUCTIVE PULMONARY DISEASE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)