Feb 22 (Reuters) - Circor International Inc:

* CIRCOR UPDATES Q4 2017 GUIDANCE RANGE AHEAD OF GABELLI CONFERENCE PRESENTATION

* SEES Q4 2017 REVENUE $167 MILLION TO $170 MILLION

* SEES Q4 2017 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.48 TO $0.51

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.48, REVENUE VIEW $168.3 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S