BRIEF-Cisco Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.48
November 15, 2017 / 9:16 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

BRIEF-Cisco Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.48

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Cisco Systems Inc

* Cisco reports first quarter earnings

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.61

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.48

* Q1 revenue $12.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $12.11 billion

* Sees Q2 2018 GAAP earnings per share $0.46 to $0.51

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cisco - sees q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.58 to $0.60‍​

* Cisco sees q2 fy 2018 revenue growth of ‍1 pct to 3 pct year over year​

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.58, revenue view $11.70 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cisco - Q2 fy2018 business outlook does not reflect any impact from the pending acquisition of broadsoft‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
