BRIEF-Cision Reports Q4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.57

March 8 (Reuters) - Cision Ltd:

* CISION REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS; PROVIDES UPDATED FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK

* SEES 2018‍ REVENUE OF $720 MILLION TO $730 ​MILLION

* ‍AVERAGE NUMBER OF SUBSCRIPTION CUSTOMERS WAS APPROXIMATELY 39,600 DURING QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017​

* ‍AVERAGE ANNUALIZED REVENUE PER SUBSCRIPTION CUSTOMER WAS APPROXIMATELY $9,984 DURING QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017​

* ‍AVERAGE REVENUE PER CUSTOMER THAT PURCHASED SERVICES FROM US ON A TRANSACTION BASIS WAS $1,421 DURING QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017​

* SEES ‍FY 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $0.87 - $0.89​