#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
September 15, 2017 / 11:22 AM / in a month

BRIEF-CIT announces cash tender offer for $800 million of unsecured notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - CIT Group Inc:

* CIT announces cash tender offer for $800 million of unsecured notes

* CIT Group Inc - ‍ tender offer is scheduled to expire at 11:59 p.m., New York city time, on Oct. 13, 2017​

* CIT Group Inc - ‍early payment date will be determined at cit’s option and is currently expected to occur on or about Sept. 29, 2017​

* CIT Group Inc - ‍CIT expects to use cash and available liquidity to purchase notes pursuant to tender offer​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

