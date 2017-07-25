FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
11 days ago
BRIEF-CIT Q2 earnings per share $0.68 from cont. ops excluding items
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
July 25, 2017 / 10:40 AM / 11 days ago

BRIEF-CIT Q2 earnings per share $0.68 from cont. ops excluding items

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Cit Group Inc

* Cit announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.68 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $0.22 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share $0.85

* Cit group inc - ‍remain on track to reduce annual operating expenses by $150 million by 2018​

* Cit group inc - ‍definitive agreement to sell nacco, our european rail leasing business​

* Nacco is cit's last remaining ongoing business outside of north america

* Cit group - ‍preliminary common equity tier 1 capital ratio increased to 14.4%, preliminary total capital ratio increased to 16.2%, at june 30, 2017​

* Cit group inc - ‍"remain focused on executing our plan to achieve a 10 percent rotce by end of 2018​"

* Cit group inc - ‍tangible book value per common share at june 30, 2017, was $46.34​

* Cit group inc - qtrly ‍​ net finance revenue $390 million versus $434 million

* Cit group inc - ‍allowance for loan losses was $426 million at june 30, 2017, compared to $449 million at mar. 31, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.