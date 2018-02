Feb 27 (Reuters) - Citadel:

* CITADEL, WORLD-LEADING DRONE DEFENSE COMPANY, CLOSES $12 MILLION SERIES A INVESTMENT FROM LIGHTSPEED VENTURE PARTNERS

* CITADEL DEFENSE SAYS ROUND WAS FUNDED SOLELY BY LIGHTSPEED VENTURE PARTNERS AND LED BY PARTNERS JOHN VRIONIS AND LARSEN JENSEN Source text for Eikon: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)