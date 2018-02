Feb 22 (Reuters) - CITADELE BANKA AS:

* SAYS 2017 FY GROUP‘S NET INCOME GREW BY 14 PERCENT REACHING EUR 75.4 MLN‍​

* SAYS NET PROFIT (BEFORE EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS) IN 2017 WAS EUR 31.5 MILLION

* SAYS NET LOAN PORTFOLIO FOR CITADELE GROUP GREW BY 7 PERCENT TO EUR 1.33 BILLION IN 2017 Source text : bit.ly/2ooKEHr Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)