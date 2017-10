July 4 (Reuters) - Citibank Na

* Citi India profit after tax at 36.26 billion rupees for 2016/17 versus 32.33 billion rupees a year earlier

* Citi India net interest margin at 5.4 percent in 2016/17 versus 5.1 percent last year

* Citi India net non-performing asset ratio at 0.5 percent in 2016/17, unchanged from previous year