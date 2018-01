Jan 8 (Reuters) - Citi Trends Inc:

* NOVEMBER SAME STORE SALES ROSE 5.5 PERCENT

* CITI TRENDS - SALES FOR FIRST TWO MONTHS OF Q4 WERE $165.1 MILLION VERSUS $153.9 MILLION

* SEES Q4 2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.40 TO $0.45

* SEES Q4 SALES ABOUT $211 MILLION

* CITI TRENDS - COMPARABLE STORE SALES ROSE ‍4.8% IN FIRST TWO MONTHS OF QUARTER