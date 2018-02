Feb 9 (Reuters) - Citic Bank Corp Ltd:

* SAYS SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH HNA GROUP PROVIDING CREDIT LINE OF WORTH 20 BILLION YUAN ($3.18 billion)

* SAYS THE COOPERATION WILL HELP HNA GROUP IN STRATEGIC TRANSFORMATION, DEVELOPMENT OF HAINAN AIRLINES

* SAYS IT IS CONFIDENT OF HNA GROUP‘S FUTURE Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2961 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)