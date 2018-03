March 11 (Reuters) - CITIC Ltd:

* REVIEWED VALUE OF SINO IRON PROJECT‍; ESTIMATES IMPAIRMENT OF $800 MILLION TO $1 BILLION IS LIKELY TO BE MADE IN 2017 ACCOUNTS ​

* IMPAIRMENT IS A NON-CASH ACCOUNTING ITEM, BUT IT WILL REDUCE CO'S 2017 REPORTED PROFITS