Jan 29 (Reuters) - Citic Ltd:

* REFERS TO ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO DELIVERY OF JUDGEMENT IN ROYALTY COMPONENT B PROCEEDING (CIV 1808 OF 2013) CONCERNING SINO IRON PROJECT​

* CITIC PARTIES CONCERNED FILED APPEAL NOTICE IN RESPECT OF JUDGMENT WITH COURT OF APPEAL OF SUPREME COURT OF WESTERN AUSTRALIA