Oct 16 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc

* Citigroup Inc - credit card delinquency rate ‍​1.5 percent at September end versus 1.43 percent at August end

* Citigroup Inc - credit card charge-offs 2.44‍​ percent in September versus 2.41 percent in August - sec filing Source text : bit.ly/2govT7E Further company coverage: