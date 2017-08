BRIEF-Citigroup reports Q2 earnings per share of $1.28

July 14 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc

* Q2 earnings per share $1.28

* Q2 Citigroup revenue $17.90 billion versus $17.55 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.21, revenue view $17.37 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 operating expenses $10.51 billion versus $10.37 billion

* Q2 Citigroup net credit losses $1.71 billion versus $1.62 billion

* Tangible book value per share was $67.32 at Q2-end versus $65.88 at Q1-end

* Common equity tier 1 capital ratio at Q2-end was 13.0 percent versus 12.8 percent at Q1-end

* Supplementary leverage ratio at Q2-end was 7.2 percent versus 7.3 percent at Q1-end

* Q2 results reflect continued revenue growth in both consumer and institutional businesses

* Q2 results reflect continued revenue growth in both consumer and institutional businesses

* Says on track to increase both the return on capital and return of capital over time