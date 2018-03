BRIEF-Citius Reports Progress In Hemorroid Treatment Program

March 6 (Reuters) - Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* CITIUS REPORTS PROGRESS IN HEMORROID TREATMENT PROGRAM

* CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS - SELECTING HIGHER POTENCY CORTICOSTEROID IN ITS STEROID/ANESTHETIC TOPICAL FORMULATION PROGRAM FOR TREATMENT OF HEMORRHOIDS

* CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - NEW FORMULATION, CITI-002, WILL COMBINE LIDOCAINE WITH HIGHER POTENCY CORTICOSTEROID

* CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - HELD A TYPE C MEETING WITH FDA TO DISCUSS RESULTS OF PHASE 2A STUDY

* CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS - MEETING WITH FDA ALSO TO OBTAIN ITS VIEW ON PLANS TO SUPPORT POTENTIAL FORMULATION CHANGE FOR PLANNED PHASE 2B STUDY

* CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - REQUESTED FDA’S FEEDBACK ON PHASE 2B STUDY DESIGN

* CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS - PRE-CLINICAL, CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS FOR CITI-002 PLANNED TO BE SIMILAR TO THOSE OF CITI-001 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: