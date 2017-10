Oct 20 (Reuters) - Citizens Financial Group Inc:

* CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER NET INCOME OF $348 MILLION AND DILUTED EPS OF $0.68

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.68

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.64 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q3 REVENUE $1.4 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.43 BILLION

* CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC - QTRLY ‍NET INTEREST INCOME $1.06 BILLION VERSUS $945 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: