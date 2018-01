Jan 19 (Reuters) - Citizens First Corp:

* ORATION ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2017 RESULTS, DECLARES QUARTERLY COMMON DIVIDEND

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.37

* - “QUARTERLY AND ANNUAL EPS WAS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED $0.16 BY DEFERRED TAX REVALUATION” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: