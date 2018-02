BRIEF-Citrix Reports Q4 Loss Per Share $1.93 From Continuing Operations

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Citrix Systems Inc:

* CITRIX REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.66 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $1.93 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 REVENUE $778 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $777.7 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.80 TO $4.90 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* SEES Q1 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.03 TO $1.06 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* SEES FY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.18 TO $3.33

* SEES Q1 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.69 TO $0.71

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.86 BILLION TO $2.88 BILLION

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE $670 MILLION TO $680 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.60 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ABOUT $364 MILLION IN TAX EXPENSE WAS RECORDED FOR TRANSITION TAX ON OVERSEAS EARNINGS IN QUARTER​

* ABOUT $65 MILLION IN TAX EXPENSE WAS RECORDED RELATED TO REVALUATION OF U.S. DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QUARTER​