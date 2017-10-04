FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Citrix Systems- Expects to record about $60 mln to $100 mln in pre-tax restructuring charges
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 4, 2017 / 8:54 PM / 15 days ago

BRIEF-Citrix Systems- Expects to record about $60 mln to $100 mln in pre-tax restructuring charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Citrix Systems Inc

* Citrix Systems Inc - ‍restructuring program to include, among other things, elimination of full-time positions and facilities consolidation​

* Citrix Systems Inc - ‍currently expects to record in about $60 million to $100 million in pre-tax restructuring charges associated with restructuring program​

* Citrix Systems Inc - ‍anticipates completing majority of activities related to restructuring program during Q4 of 2017 and during fiscal year 2018​

* Citrix Systems-to incur‍ pre-tax charges of about $55 million- $70 million related to employee severance, about $5 million- $30 million related to consolidation of facilities Source: (bit.ly/2xi8wir) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.