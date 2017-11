Nov 9 (Reuters) - City Developments Ltd

* Qtrly ‍revenue S$863.1 million versus S$922.8 million

* Q3 ‍profit for period attributable S$156.147 million versus S$170.300 million​

* ‍declares final tax-exempt dividend and special final tax-exempt dividend of 8.0 cents and 4.0 cents per share​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: