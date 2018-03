Feb 28 (Reuters) - City Developments Ltd:

* Q4 REVENUE S$1.33 BILLION VERSUS S$1.17 BILLION

* QTRLY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE S$186.7 MILLION VERSUS S$243.8 MILLION

* ‍FINAL ORDINARY DIVIDEND OF 8.0 CENTS PER SHARE, RECOMMENDS A SPECIAL FINAL ORDINARY DIVIDEND OF 6.0 CENTS PER SHARE​