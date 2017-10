Oct 12 (Reuters) - City Office Reit Inc

* City Office REIT Inc says on Oct 5 unit of co entered into loan agreement with Metropolitan Life Insurance Company - SEC Filing

* City Office REIT - ‍loan agreement provides for $47 million loan with fixed interest rate of 3.78 pct per annum and scheduled maturity date of Nov. 1, 2027​