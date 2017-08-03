BRIEF-City Office REIT sees FY 2017 core FFO per share $0.96 to $0.99

Aug 3 (Reuters) - City Office REIT Inc

* City office REIT reports second quarter 2017 results

* Sees fy 2017 core FFO per share $0.96 to $0.99

* City Office REIT Inc qtrly gaap net income attributable to common stockholders was approximately $8.2 million, or $0.27 per fully diluted shar

* City Office REIT Inc qtrly core ffo was $0.21 per fully diluted share, and affo was approximately $5.3 million, or $0.17 per fully diluted share

* City Office REIT Inc says for q4 2017, company reiterates its expectation of core ffo in range of $0.29 to $0.31 per diluted share

* City Office REIT Inc says revised full year 2017 core ffo guidance was impacted negatively by pace of assumed acquisitions