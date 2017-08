BRIEF-Citycon Q2 net rental income up at EUR 59.4 million

July 13 (Reuters) - CITYCON OYJ:

* CITYCON H1/2017: SOLID FIRST HALF OF THE YEAR - GOOD PERFORMANCE IN SWEDEN AND NORWAY

* Q2 NET RENTAL INCOME EUR ‍59.4​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 57 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q2 DIRECT OPERATING PROFIT EUR ‍52.7​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 50.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍FORECASTS 2017 DIRECT OPERATING PROFIT TO CHANGE BY EUR -1 TO 9 MILLION (PREVIOUSLY -7-12) FROM PREVIOUS YEAR.​

* ‍FORECASTS 2017 EPRA EARNINGS TO CHANGE BY EUR -4 TO 5 (PREVIOUSLY -13-5) MILLION FROM PREVIOUS YEAR​

* ‍EXPECTS EPRA EPS (BASIC) TO BE EUR 0.165-0.175 (PREVIOUSLY 0.155-0.175).​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)