BRIEF-Civista Bancshares announces 2018 CEO transition

July 31 (Reuters) - Civista Bancshares Inc
* Civista Bancshares, Inc. announces 2018 CEO transition
* Civista Bancshares Inc - Effective December 31, 2017, James O. Miller will retire as an employee and relinquish position as chief executive officer
* Civista Bancshares Inc - Miller will continue as chairman of boards of directors of Civista and bank in capacity of a non-employee director
* Civista Bancshares Inc - Dennis Shaffer expected to replace Miller in his current executive position as chief executive officer of Civista