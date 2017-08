June 30 (Reuters) - Civitas Social Housing Plc:

* Says 15.4 mln stg acquisition of a portfolio of supported living properties

* Properties comprises of freehold interest in 19 supported living properties, with 95 Tenancies, in Yorkshire and Humber, East Midlands and South West Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)