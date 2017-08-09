FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Civitas SOlutions Q3 earnings per share $0.20
August 9, 2017 / 8:17 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Civitas SOlutions Q3 earnings per share $0.20

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Civitas Solutions Inc

* Q3 earnings per share $0.20

* Q3 revenue $372.3 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.48 billion to $1.49 billion

* Civitas Solutions Inc sees fiscal 2017 adjusted EBITDA in range of $162 million to $165 million

* Civitas Solutions- for FY 2017, company is reducing top-end of its net revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance while maintaining low-end of both ranges

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.20, revenue view $377.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.71, revenue view $1.49 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: (bit.ly/2vP5S6K) Further company coverage:

