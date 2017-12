BRIEF-Civitas Solutions Qtrly Net Loss $0.29 Per Share

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Civitas Solutions Inc:

* NET REVENUE FOR Q4 WAS $380.4 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF $18.2 MILLION, OR 5.0%, OVER NET REVENUE FOR SAME PERIOD OF PRIOR YEAR

* FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018, EXPECTS NET REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $1.57 BILLION AND $1.62 BILLION

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE BETWEEN $172 MILLION AND $177 MILLION

* QTRLY NET LOSS $0.29 PER SHARE

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $1.58 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.22, REVENUE VIEW $386.7 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source: (bit.ly/2BaWqND) Further company coverage: