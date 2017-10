Oct 25 (Reuters) - C&J Energy Services Inc

* C&J Energy Services Inc to acquire O-Tex Holdings Inc

* C&J Energy Services Inc - ‍cash & stock deal, with consideration comprised of $132.5 million in cash, about 4.42 million shares of c&j’s common stock​

* C&J Energy Services Inc - ‍cash component of the deal will be funded with cash on hand​

* C&J Energy Services Inc - deal is also expected to be immediately accretive to both earnings and cash flo​w