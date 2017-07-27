BRIEF-CK Hutchison Holdings announces formation of a joint venture

July 27 (Reuters) - CK Hutchison Holdings
* Cheung Kong Property ,CK Infrastructure and Midco 5 entered into joint venture formation agreement
* Aggregate maximum financial JV commitment of CKPH and CKI is in sum of EUR4,500 million
* In connection with acquisition, Trius Holdings S.C.A. And Lamarillo S.À R.L. Have entered into sale and purchase agreement
* Consortium members will, among other things, indirectly own shares in jv co and partly fund the proposed acquisition
* Refers to proposed acquisiton of all of shares and preferred equity certificates in issue of target ista luxemburg gmbh
* Purchaser to seller total purchase price for sale and purchase of target shares and target PECS of (aa) a base purchase price of about EUR 3,709 million