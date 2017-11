Nov 16 (Reuters) - Clairvest Group Inc

* Clairvest & West Face Capital announce proposed sale of Centaur Gaming

* Clairvest Group Inc - ‍Centaur Holdings has entered into an agreement to be acquired by Caesars Entertainment Corporation​

* Clairvest - if deal closes, sale of Centaur expected to increase co’s book value by about $3/share from Sept 30, 2017 book value/share of $37.89​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: