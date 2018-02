Feb 14 (Reuters) - Clariant Ag:

* CEO SAYS NOTHING HAS CHANGED WITH PLASTICS & COATINGS UNIT FOLLOWING SABIC STAKE, STILL LOOKS AT BUSINESS AS ‘STRATEGIC CURRENCY’ SHOULD IT FIND ATTRACTIVE TARGET

* CFO SAYS ONE-TIME CHARGES FOR 2017 ALSO INCLUDED 30-40 MILLION SFR IN ENVIRONMENTAL PROVISIONS FOR CLEANING UP SITES IN LATIN AMERICA, FRANCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)