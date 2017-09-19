BRIEF-Clariant reconfirms commitment to planned merger between Huntsman and Clariant

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Clariant Ag

* Clariant reconfirms its full commitment to the planned merger of equals between Huntsman and Clariant and reiterates its strong strategic rationale

* Clariant - White Tale’s open letter does not contain any additions to claims previously made

* Clariant - Board reconfirms decision planned merger is best value creating option for all stakeholders and will, not deviate from binding agreement

* Clariant does not agree with the statements made by White Tale in their open letter

* Confirms that its board has received a letter from White Tale holdings

* Clariant AG - Cost synergies will be in excess of USD 400 million P.A.

* According to letter, White Tale has increased its stake in Clariant above 15 percent

* In addition, White Tale has stated that it maintains its opposition to merger of equals between Huntsman and Clariant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: