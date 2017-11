BRIEF-‍Clariant to present details on updated strategy to investors in early 2018​

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Clariant AG

* ‍CLARIANT ANNOUNCES PLAN TO UPDATE ITS STRATEGY TO FURTHER ENHANCE GROWTH AND VALUE CREATION​

* ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE‘S PLAN TO DEFINE A CONCRETE SET OF MEASURES, INCLUDING M&A ACTIVITIES, TO ENHANCE VALUE CREATION​

* ‍WILL PRESENT DETAILS ON ITS UPDATED STRATEGY TO INVESTORS IN BEGINNING OF 2018​

* ‍PLAN WAS DEVELOPED AS A CONSEQUENCE OF TERMINATION OF INTENDED MERGER WITH HUNTSMAN, WHICH WAS FORCED BY ACTIVIST SHAREHOLDERS​