July 14 (Reuters) - Clarion Housing Group:

* Able to confirm, following surveys, that there is no cladding of a similar type to that at Grenfell in any clarion-owned blocks of over 10 storeys

* Inspections of remaining blocks of 10 storeys or fewer are almost complete and tests are being carried out as required Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)