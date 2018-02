Feb 15 (Reuters) - Clas Ohlson Ab:

* CLAS OHLSON INCREASES SALES IN JANUARY 2018

* CLAS OHLSON AB SAYS ‍SALES INCREASES BY 3 PER CENT IN JANUARY TO 596 MSEK (578)​

* CLAS OHLSON AB SAYS ‍SALES DEVELOPMENT IN COMPARABLE UNITS AND IN LOCAL CURRENCY WAS 2 PER CENT​

* REUTERS POLL: CLAS OHLSON JAN SALES WERE SEEN AT 600 MILLION SEK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)