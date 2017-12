BRIEF-Clas Ohlson Q2 operating profit lags forecast​

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Clas Ohlson AB:

* SAYS ‍SALES IN NOVEMBER AMOUNTED TO 889 MSEK (908)​

* Q2 ‍SALES INCREASED BY 2% TO 1,999 MSEK​

* Q2 ‍OPERATING PROFIT AMOUNTED TO 125 MSEK

* REUTERS POLL: CLAS OHLSON Q2 OPERATING PROFIT WAS SEEN AT SEK 134 MILLION, NOV LOCAL CURRENCY SALES SEEN UP 1.2 PERCENT​

* SAYS ‍SLOW SALES TREND CONTINUED INTO NOVEMBER AND WE ARE NOW REPORTING MONTHLY SALES OF 889 MSEK, IN LINE WITH STRONG NOVEMBER OF LAST YEAR

* SAYS IN LOCAL CURRENCIES, NOVEMBER SALES ARE UNCHANGED COMPARED WITH THE PRECEDING YEAR​

* SAYS ‍WORK ON STRATEGY WILL RESULT IN A NEW STRATEGIC PLAN FOR COMPANY‘S CONTINUED DEVELOPMENT AND GROWTH​

* SAYS ‍WE ARE EVALUATING ALTERNATIVES FOR CAPITALISING ON OUR STRONG BRAND IN NORDIC MARKETS - WHERE WE CONTINUE TO SEE GREAT POTENTIAL - AND A NUMBER OF DIFFERENT BUSINESS MODELS FOR SUPPLEMENTING OUR CURRENT BUSINESS​

* SAYS ‍WILL PRESENT AND LAUNCH PLAN IN FULL DURING SPRING​

* SAYS ‍REGARDING STORE EXPANSION IN NORDIC MARKETS, WE HAVE DECIDED TO FOCUS ON TESTING NEW STORE FORMATS INSTEAD OF CONTINUING TO OPEN CURRENT FORM OF STORES. WE WILL ALSO REVIEW AND OPTIMISE OUR STORE LOCATIONS​

* SAYS ‍ABILITY TO DELIVER OUR OFFERING DIGITALLY IS ALSO KEY AND A PRIORITISED PART OF STRATEGIC REVIEW AND, ACCORDINGLY, WE STARTED EFFORTS TO DEVELOP THIS AREA AS AN INTEGRATED PART OF STRATEGIC PLAN​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)