BRIEF-Clas Ohlson to buy 10 pct of MatHem

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Clas Ohlson:

* CLAS OHLSON CLOSER TO THE CUSTOMER THROUGH STRATEGIC COLLABORATION WITH MATHEM.SE

* SAYS ‍AT SAME TIME, CLAS OHLSON ACQUIRES NEWLY ISSUED SHARES CORRESPONDING TO 10 PER CENT OF MATHEM I SVERIGE AB​

* SAYS ‍CLAS OHLSON WILL OWN 10 PER CENT OF MATHEM I SVERIGE AB, MAKING CLAS OHLSON MATHEM‘S FOURTH LARGEST OWNER​

* SAYS ‍INVESTMENT AMOUNTS TO 221 MSEK AND WILL BE REPORTED IN CLAS OHLSON‘S Q3 OF 2017/18

* MATHEM.SE IS A LEADING E-COMMERCE OPERATOR AND SWEDEN‘S LARGEST ONLINE GROCERY STORE WITH DELIVERIES IN SEVERAL LARGER CITIES

* MATHEM.SE IS A LEADING E-COMMERCE OPERATOR AND SWEDEN'S LARGEST ONLINE GROCERY STORE WITH DELIVERIES IN SEVERAL LARGER CITIES

* MATHEM'S SALES AMOUNTED TO 963 MSEK IN 2016