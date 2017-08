July 24 (Reuters) - CLAUDIUS FRANCE:

* SQUEEZE-OUT ON THE SHARES AND REDEEMABLE SHARE WARRANTS OF CEGID GROUP

* SHARES AND WARRANTS WILL BE IMPLEMENTED ON JULY 27, 2017

* CLAUDIUS FRANCE - SQUEEZE-OUT TO BE MADE AT SAME PRICE AS OFFER, I.E., A CASH PAYMENT OF 86.25 EUROS PER SHARE AND 68.25 EUROS PER BAAR OF COMPANY (NET OF ALL COSTS) Source text: bit.ly/2vSGQ3q Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)