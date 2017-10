Oct 16 (Reuters) - CLAVISTER HOLDING AB:

* GLOBAL TELECOM PROVIDER IMPLEMENTS CLAVISTER VIRTUAL SOLUTION

* ‍RECEIVED A COMMERCIAL ORDER FROM A PAN-GLOBAL TELECOM PROVIDER

* ‍INITIAL ORDER IS FOR 1.1MSEK WITH ESTIMATES OF HIGH GROWTH YEAR ON YEAR