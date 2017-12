Dec 13 (Reuters) - Clavister Holding Ab:

* ‍CLAVISTER HOLDING AB EXECUTES TWO ISSUES OF WARRANTS​

* CLAVISTER HOLDING AB - ‍A TOTAL OF 3 062 608 WARRANTS OF SERIES 1 HAVE BEEN ISSUED TO TAGEHUS WITH DEVIATION OF SHAREHOLDERS’ PREFERENTIAL RIGHTS​

* CLAVISTER HOLDING AB - ‍A TOTAL OF 1,250,000 WARRANTS OF SERIES 2 HAVE BEEN ISSUED TO TAGEHUS WITH DEVIATION OF SHAREHOLDERS' PREFERENTIAL RIGHTS​